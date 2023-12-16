ReadersMagnet Showcased “The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter” by Chris Cochrane at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

The childrens book by Chris Cochrane, The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter, was displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair occurred from November 25 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Fond of nature, sports, fantasy, sci-fi movies, and TV shows, author Chris Cochrane draws his writing inspiration from the world around him. Chris started scribbling stories to entertain and amuse his children at his wifes suggestion, reflecting his creative and highly imaginative mind. One is The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter, an enchanting tale that follows Olivia and Caroline. The two young sisters are bound for an exciting adventure with their father as they meet a fascinating creature secretly helping them.

Although initially skeptical about its existence, the girls eventually find the shy Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter and work hard to earn its trust and friendship. Cochranes message is about accepting physical differences and not judging someone based on their appearance alone. It reminds readers that whats on the outside doesnt always reflect whats on the inside.

The book has the potential to become an iconic story that will be loved and enjoyed by children of all ages. It features curious and adventurous characters who will capture the hearts of readers. With the help of Indre Ta, new and beautiful creations of Cochranes characters are brought to life through vivid imagery. These images will live in the hearts and minds of readers for generations to come.

Get a copy of The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter by Chris Cochrane on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about the author and his works by visiting https://www.ccochranebooks.com/.

The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter

Author: Chris Cochrane

Genre: Childrens Literature

Publisher: Hawes & Jenkins

Published date: March 27, 2023

Authors Biography

Chris Cochrane, an author gifted with an incredibly active imagination, has completed his book The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter, a charming story centered around two young sisters who believe a friendly creature has been doing their chores for them, and set off with their dad to thank him for being such a helpful friend.

Fond of nature, sports, and fantasy and sci-fi movies and TV shows, author Chris Cochrane draws his writing inspiration from the world around him but most especially from his family: his wife Stephanie and their four children.

A salesman with a bachelors degree in business, Chris writes to entertain and amuse and loves inventing weird and wacky words, phrases, and creatures with which to delight his children. At his wifes suggestion, he began to write his stories down so that other children could enjoy them too.