A Fresh Start to 2024 at The Hiatus: Luxury Living & Wellness in Beachwood, OH

As the New Year approaches, The Hiatus, a premier luxury apartment building nestled in the heart of Beachwood, OH, is proud to redefine the concept of luxury living by emphasizing wellness for its residents. The Hiatus offers an exclusive living experience that goes beyond lavish interiors, focusing on a holistic approach to well-being.

Unwind & Energize:

At the core of The Hiatus’s commitment to wellness is a state-of-the-art fitness center, equipped with cutting-edge exercise equipment (Versa Climber, Peloton & more), ensuring residents have access to a premium gym experience right at their doorstep. Whether it’s an invigorating morning workout or a calming evening session, residents can tailor their fitness routines to suit their preferences.

Escape and Relax:

The Hiatus takes relaxation to new heights with its indulgent sauna and steam room facilities. These luxurious amenities provide a serene escape from the stresses of daily life, promoting mental clarity and rejuvenation. Residents can indulge in the ultimate pampering experience without leaving the comfort of their home.

Proximity to Holistic Living:

Conveniently located near renowned yoga/pilates studios and a medical wellness center, The Hiatus encourages residents to explore diverse wellness practices. Imagine starting your day with a sunrise yoga class or unwinding after work with a calming red light therapy session—all just minutes away from your front door.

Healthy Living at Your Fingertips:

The Hiatus is strategically situated near upscale, health-focused grocery stores, ensuring residents have easy access to fresh, nutritious ingredients. Embrace a healthier lifestyle by seamlessly incorporating wholesome foods into your daily routine, setting the tone for a vibrant and balanced life.

Inspirational Serenity Spaces:

Adding to the allure of The Hiatus, residents can find inspiration in the thoughtfully designed serenity spaces scattered throughout the community. These peaceful nooks provide a tranquil environment for meditation, reflection, or simply taking a break to appreciate the beauty of the surroundings.

“The New Year marks a fresh start for everyone, and at The Hiatus, we are committed to providing our residents with the tools and environment they need to thrive,” says Svetlana Kertesz, COO. “Our wellness-focused amenities, combined with the vibrant community and proximity to holistic living options, make The Hiatus the ideal place for those seeking a rejuvenating start to the New Year.”

