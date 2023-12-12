Valor Behavioral Health Announces Lanier Meeks Yi as New Clinical Director

Atlanta, GA – Valor Behavioral Health, a leading provider of mental health and wellness services, is proud to announce the appointment of Lanier Meeks Yi, MA, MA, NCC, LPC, CPCS, as their new Clinical Director. This significant addition to the leadership team marks a pivotal moment in Valor’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional mental health care.

Lanier Meeks Yi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Valor Behavioral Health. Holding dual Master’s degrees, she is a National Certified Counselor (NCC), Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and a Certified Professional Counselor Supervisor (CPCS). Her extensive background in mental health care and her innovative approach to treatment are expected to bring transformative changes to Valor’s service delivery.

In her new role, Ms. Yi will oversee all clinical operations, ensuring the highest standards of care are maintained. She will also play a crucial role in developing new programs and initiatives, focusing on evidence-based practices and patient-centered care. Her leadership is anticipated to enhance Valor’s ability to meet the diverse needs of their clients and to further their mission of providing compassionate, effective mental health services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lanier Meeks Yi to our team,” said Chris Howard, Co-Founder of Valor Behavioral Health. “Her exceptional qualifications and dedication to mental health excellence align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that under her guidance, Valor will continue to grow and positively impact the lives of those we serve.”

Ms. Yi expressed her enthusiasm for joining Valor, stating, “I am honored to be part of an organization that has such a profound commitment to mental health and wellness. I look forward to contributing to Valor’s legacy of care and helping to navigate the future of mental health services.”

Valor Behavioral Health invites the community to join in welcoming Lanier Meeks Yi and looks forward to a future of continued excellence and innovation in mental health care under her leadership.

