Japan – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents new-look cars for WRC and WEC in 2024

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has unveiled the new livery for the cars that will compete in the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in the 2024 season.



There are two concepts for the all-new matt black livery for the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID and the GR010 HYBRID, which compete in the respective FIA World Championships. One of the concepts is “Speed” representing our spirit, “Hate to lose”. The other one is the “Prototype” which represents making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and to keep evolving.