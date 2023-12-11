Living Advantage, Inc. Expresses Gratitude by Showcasing 2023 Donors on Website

Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting at-risk, foster, and probation youth, is pleased to announce the addition of its 2023 donors to the organization’s website. This initiative is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to express gratitude and recognize the generosity of individuals and businesses that have contributed to its mission over the past year.

As part of LA, Inc.’s Giving Tuesday Campaign, the organization is acknowledging the significant impact of its supporters who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to creating positive change in the lives of youth in the community. By showcasing the names of its 33/30 Campaign Members, Legacy Donors, and other 2023 Supporters on its website, the organization aims to highlight the collective effort that makes its programs and initiatives possible.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received from our donors this past year. The generosity of our 33/30 Club members, Board of Directors, and long-time supporters allows us to keep up this important work. They allow us to keep providing essential resources and opportunities to our kids, empowering them to overcome challenges and build brighter futures,” said Pamela R. Clay, LA, Inc.’s Executive Director.

The newly updated donor recognition page on the organization’s website serves as a virtual space to publicly express appreciation for the individuals and organizations that have made a difference. To view the updated donor recognition page, please visit https://www.livingadvantageinc.org/2023-donors.

The page features long-time donors that include, but are not limited to: KJLH Radio Personality Adai Lamar, Legacy Board Members Willie Thomas and Dominique Sawyer, USC Village Ombudsman Steve Wesson, Los Angeles Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department Capri Maddox, Christy Parker, Deidre Greene, Anthony Sherrill, David & Martha Kadue, and Delores Newsome.

LA, Inc. invites visitors to explore the page and learn more about the community of supporters who play a vital role in advancing its mission.

The organization encourages those interested in supporting its mission to visit the website and explore various ways to get involved, including making a donation, volunteering, or participating in upcoming events. https://www.livingadvantageinc.org/