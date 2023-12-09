Mental Health Clinician Writes Book Targeting Stigmas and Taboos in the Black Community

In a society where mental health is gaining well-deserved recognition, Marisha Mathis is proud to announce the release of her groundbreaking book, “Big Mama Was Wrong: Embracing the Growth in Awareness.”

Mental health is critical to overall well-being, yet stigma and misinformation often surround the topic. “Big Mama Was Wrong” is a compassionate and insightful guide that aims to shatter these barriers along with myths, providing readers with areas to contemplate and examine to grow beyond mental health and develop other areas of their lives such as communication and safe spaces.

Marisha tackles a range of topics, from anxiety and depression to communication, shame, and resilience. The book delves into cultural shared experiences.

“Big Mama Was Wrong” goes beyond mental health, encouraging open and tough conversations and fostering a sense of community. With practical tips and resources, the book empowers readers to take control of their well-being and provides a toolkit for supporting others.

Marisha’s book is a timely and much-needed contribution to the ongoing dialogue around the stigmas and obstacles in the Black community. It combines personal insight with professional expertise, creating a resource that is both relatable and informative.

Key Features of “Big Mama Was Wrong: Embracing the Growth in Awareness”:

1. Personal Stories: Real-life narratives from Marisha

2. Expert Insights: Evidence-based information and practical advice.

3. Actionable Strategies: Practical tips and exercises to help readers manage their mental health, grow, and support others.

4. Community Building: Encouragement to foster open conversations, reduce the stigma, and embrace readily available growth

Marisha] invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and empathy, creating a world where all embrace and understand mental health and other long-standing needs.

The book is now available for pre-order at online retailers. For more information about “Big Mama Was Wrong: Embracing the Growth in Awareness” and Marisha Mathis, please visit www.callmerisha.com or contact the author at contact@callmerisha.com.

Title: Big Mama Was Wrong: Embracing the Growth in Awareness

Author: Marisha Mathis

Release Date: December 13, 2023

Contact: Marisha Mathis

Contact@callmerisha.com

(919) 824-6016