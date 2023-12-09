Keep Your Fitness Journey Runnin’ on Dunkin’ with New Glazed Donut Flavor Protein Powder

WEBWIRE – Friday, December 8, 2023

At Dunkin, were here to keep you runnin, whether youre stopping by for a cup of coffee on your way to work, or need a little something extra to fuel your workout. Thats why were teaming up again with our friends at Dymatize, a leading performance nutrition brand, to bring Dunkin fans and fitness fanatics a new glazed donut-flavored protein powder.

What happens when you combine the power of protein powder with the iconic taste of Americas favorite donut from Dunkin? Wellthe Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin Glazed Donut flavor has officially entered the chat, proving that when theres no glaze, theres no glory.

Whether youre gearing up for a high-intensity round of cardio or focused on hitting a personal best in the weight room, make sure youre getting the most out of your workout with a flavorful protein powder you can savor. Each serving of Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin Glazed Donut flavor has 25 grams of protein, 120 calories and one gram of sugar.

Stop by The Vitamin Shoppe or GNC, or shop online with Amazon to purchase a 20-serving tub of Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin Glazed Donut flavor today. Make sure to try all three Dymatize ISO100 products in Dunkin flavors including Glazed Donut, Cappuccino and Mocha Latte.

How do you fuel your workout with Dunkin? Let us know onFacebook,Twitter,Instagram, andTikTok.

To stay up to date on all things Dunkin, sign up for our email news alerts atnews.dunkindonuts.com/alerts.