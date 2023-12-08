Boston Government Services Steps Up Cyber Security Efforts

Former Energy Dept. CIO Joins Firm To Expand Offerings Nationwide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Dec. 6, 2023 – PRLog — Boston Government Services, LLC (BGS), (https://www.bgs- llc.com/) headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, has a new highly experienced and connected Vice President of Cybersecurity and Technology Solutions.

Christopher “Rocky” Campione has not only served as Chief Information Officer of the Department of Energy, a key BGS contact, but has also managed cyber security for Amazon.

“So many of our clients have connected to the Department of Energy that Rocky’s knowledge, experience and connections with be invaluable,” said Founder and CEO Dr. Harry Boston.

As the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Campione oversaw the Department’s $2.9 Billion information technology (IT) portfolio, served as an advisor to the Deputy Secretary and Secretary, and led the various functions within the Office of the Chief Information Officer. His team deployed multiple cloud environments, modernized the desktop and collaboration environments, led the Department to maximum telework, and deployed a number of innovative security tools to monitor, detect, and respond to aggressive cyber threat actors.

From 2009 to 2019, Mr. Campione worked for a small business, Planet Technologies, becoming their Vice President for Federal in 2012. In this role, he led teams that migrated more than 300,000 Federal users to the Cloud, provided application development solutions for National Security clients, and delivered cybersecurity solutions to both the Federal Government and Fortune 100 companies.

“I was aware of BGS and their cyber security work while I was at DOE,” said Campione. “I admired their work and truly believe together we can significantly increase the firm’s cyber work.”

Campione holds two Bachelor degrees of Syracuse University and a Masters degree from George Mason University.

BGS was founded in 2007 and employs more than 200 engineers in at least 5 different locations. It has been named a Top 50 Department of Energy contractor. It is now owned by Bernhard Capital Partners.

About BGS

BGS is an engineering, technology, and security firm helping to advance missions of national importance for government programs, national laboratories, national security facilities, nuclear operations, and complex projects. We support clients at every stage from strategic planning and program management to execution of engineering and technical activities. We work to attract and retain the best talent, because the best talent delivers the best results for our clients. Our capabilities are based on our experience in complex, secure, and highly regulated environments. https://www.bgs- llc.com/