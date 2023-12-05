PC GAME PASS x Twitch Support a Streamer Campaign

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Twitch is partnering with Xbox to bring all the gaming fun this holiday season. Starting on December 5th, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT until January 2nd, 2024 at 10:00 AM PT, youll get one month of PC Game Pass (valid for new Game Pass members only) plus 170 Minecraft coins, a Halo Infinite Oh Snap weapon charm, and the Omen Pack in Sea of Thieves; when you purchase two new Twitch subs and/or gift subs.*

This is just one of the ways were giving you more for watching and streaming on Twitch. This is an added benefit to everything you already receive from subbing to your favorite streamers, including custom emotes, badges, Channel Points multipliers, as well as ad-free viewing and sub-only chat when enabled.

Once the promotion is live, itll be visible in the updated Drops and Rewards page.

Whats PC Game Pass?

PC Game Pass unlocks hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows PC for one monthly price. From brand new titles like Starfield, Football Manager 2024 and Cities: Skylines 2 to iconic franchises like Halo and Minecraft, fan favorites like Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, and hundreds of amazing indies PC Game Pass opens up a monster library of gaming goodness. Its all available with the Xbox app on PC, simply download whatever suits your needs as you need it. With a huge variety of PC games from every genre, and new titles added all the time, theres something for everyone to play.**

Redeem your code here, If you currently have or have previously been a Game Pass member, you can gift your one month PC Game Pass code to a friend.

What is Minecraft?

Minecraft is a game made up of blocks, creatures, and community. You can survive the night or build a work of art the choice is all yours. Use the 170 Minecraft coins to spend in the Minecraft Marketplace. Dress up with character creator items, try out a new texture pack, or explore entirely new worlds.

Redeem your code here for the 170 Minecraft coins.

What is Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. There is a single-player story following the Master Chief as he unravels the mysteries found on Zeta Halo; as well as, a broad range of multiplayer maps and modes across Arena and Big Team Battle suites.

Redeem your code here for the Oh Snap weapon charm.

What is Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves is your gateway to the Pirate life youve always dreamed of, serving up endless opportunities for adventure, excitement, and discovery in a vast world where the seas are home to crews of other players. Enjoy thrilling stories, dangerous sea creatures and hauls of hidden treasure that help shape your own unique pirate legend.

Redeem your code here for the Omen Pack.

Eligible users:

The code is redeemable for new Game Pass members located in the below-listed countries only. Existing or past Game Pass members or users who have previously claimed a Game Pass trial are ineligible.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

The following are eligible Twitch subscriptions and gift subscriptions

New monthly subs (any tier)

Multi-month subs (3-month, 6-month)

Gift subs (any tier for any number of months)

The following are not eligible Twitch subscriptions

Prime subs

Existing recurring sub renewals

Monthly subscriptions that are re-purchased before they fully expire (you cannot set your sub to cancel then re-sub at a discount before the subscription fully expires)

Subs received through Sub Token redemptions

Any other product purchases (Bits, Turbo, etc.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I have already had a Game Pass membership or trial?​​​​​

​You can give your one month PC Game Pass code to a friend. The Official Terms & Conditions below apply.

How can I confirm which channels are eligible for the campaign?

All channels streaming in the following categories are eligible.

Minecraft

Halo Infinite

Sea of Thieves

Starfield

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Motorsport 2023

Can I track how many eligible Twitch subscriptions I have done for the campaign?

While there is not a centralized location to track progress in the campaign, users may refer to their Twitch Payment History to review recent purchases of subscriptions to eligible channels. This should only be used as a reference for successful subscription purchases and does not guarantee the subscriptions qualified for the campaign.

If I purchase 1 new Twitch subscription for Channel A and 1 new Twitch subscription for Channel B, and both are participating channels, does that grant the rewards offer?

Yes, any combination of new recurring or gift subscriptions to any participating channel is eligible for a reward offer. For example, 1 new recurring subscription on participating Channel A and 1 gift subscription to participating Channel B would qualify. Limit one reward per user.

Where can I find my campaign rewards once Ive earned them?

Campaign rewards will be delivered to your Twitch notification inbox once they have been earned. The notification inbox can be found to the right in the top navigation bar on Twitch. The reward will remain there until you delete the message. You can also find earned rewards within the Twitch Drops & Rewards Inventory page.

What should I do if Im having a problem receiving my code on Twitch?

Campaign reward code delivery can take up to 24 hours to be delivered once earned. The code will remain there until the user deletes the message after completion of a qualifying purchase.

If after waiting 24 hours and verifying that your purchases were made towards an eligible streamer that was live streaming, please contact Twitch Support here while logged in.

Official Terms & Conditions

*Twitch Offer Terms: Offer applicable to purchase of two (2) new subscriptions or gift subscriptions of any tier on any channel on Twitch.tv; purchases may be made across multiple channels; not applicable to existing recurring subscriptions or Prime subscriptions. Offer not available where PC Game Pass is not available for sale, and additionally not available in Russia, Turkey, Argentina, and Hong Kong. Twitch reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be resold, and may only be redeemed once per user. Offer will be invalid if you violate any of these terms. Subscriptions and gift subscriptions are subject to the Twitch Terms of Sale. Please visit help.twitch.tv for questions or support regarding receipt of the offer redemption code. Please contact Xbox support for questions or support regarding redemption of the offer redemption code, as responsible for redemption of the offer. Offer available from December 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT to January 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM PT.

**PC Game Pass Terms: Reward redemption codes expire on January 31, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT, and can only be redeemed on Xbox.com (information on activating a product on Xbox.com and applicable terms available here). New Game Pass members only. Credit card required. Subscription continues automatically at the regular monthly price unless canceled. Game catalog varies over time, by region, and by device. All rights reserved. xbox.com/pcgamepass for details.

Terms and Conditions can also be found here