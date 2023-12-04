CEVA Logistics recognized as employer of choice in India, Singapore and China

CEVA Logistics gains further recognition from HR Asia as a Best Company to Work for in Asia for 2023 in China, Singapore and India

CEVA Logistics gains further recognition from HR Asia as a Best Company to Work for in Asia for 2023 in China, Singapore and India

HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry manages the awards program Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 15 markets across Asia. It is the largest recognition program for employee engagement. The program benchmarks companies of all sizes, including multinational corporations and government-related organizations through its proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM). This years HR Asia award theme is Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

In November 2023, CEVA Logistics teams in India, Singapore and China achieved recognition as Best Companies to work for, following recognition forCEVA teams in Vietnam, The Philippines and Thailand in September and October 2023.

CEVA recognized as Best Company to Work for in China

CEVA in China was awarded Best Company to Work for in Asia 2023. CEVA in China has a strong commitment to Acting for People, where we attach great importance to employee development and career growth, and provide our employees with a more comfortable working environment through a series of activities and projects. Representatives of the CEVA in China team collected the award at a ceremony in Shanghai on November 3, 2023.

CEVA Logistics in Singapore recognized as Best Company to Work for

The team in Singapore is proud to be recognized in the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 by HR Asia. Aligned with CEVAs strong commitment to the Acting for People strategy, we prioritize employee development and career growth through curated activities and projects. Agnes Lim, HR Head of CEVA in Singapore and Angela Woon, SVP Human Resources, APAC collected the awards at a ceremony in Singapore on November 24, 2023.

CEVA Logistics in India receives award from HR Asia

CEVA Logistics in India is committed to developing its people and is delighted to receive the Best Company to Work for in Asia 2023 accolade from HR Asia. This acknowledgment as an employer of choice is a significant milestone in our ongoing pursuit of an excellent work environment for all. Angela Woon, SVP Human Resources, APAC collected the award at a ceremony in Singapore on November 24, 2023.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities. With pro forma 2022 revenue of US$18.7 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.