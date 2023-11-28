Highest Ever Annual Sale Total for Handbags & Accessories Globally – HK$154 million / US$20 million

HONG KONG – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

MARKING A DECADE OF ASIA PACIFIC MARKET LEADERSHIP

Hong Kong Autumn Auction Sale Total

HK$55 million / US$7 million

94% Sold by Lot

115% Hammer Against Low Estimate

More Than Half of Lots Sold Over High Estimate

Christies proudly marks a decade of market leadership for Handbags & Accessories in Asia Pacific with a 2023 annual sale total of HK$154 million / US$20 million, the highest ever for the category globally. Through its meticulous sale curations in Asia, featuring the most iconic and coveted designs from renowned maisons, Christies is consistently presenting exciting and unique collecting opportunities for fashion lovers worldwide.

This record annual sale total was realised on 25 November 2023, after Christies Handbags & Accessories live auction in Hong Kong reached HK$54,986,400 (US$7,086,983), and was 94% sold by lot, achieving a hammer price 115% against the low estimate. Many of the sensational handbags presented exceeded expectations and over half of lots sold above their high estimates. The category continues to draw in new and younger buyers to Christies as well as significant digital engagement 28% of the buyers were new, millennials accounted for over 70% of new buyers, and more than 40% of collectors acquired pieces through online bidding. The sale attracted global participation from 24 countries across 4 continents.

