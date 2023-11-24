L-Tron to Attend National Conference on Active School Threats East in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. – Nov. 22, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will be attending the National Conference on Active School Threats EAST in Raleigh, NC from November 29 – December 1. The theme of this year’s event, which will be hosted at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills is “Resiliency through Preparation.” The conference will focus on creating safe, secure, and healthy environments within our school districts.

L-Tron’s Julianne Pangal and John Dobies will be available throughout the conference to demo the OSCR360 System for Emergency Preparedness.

The L-Tron team attended the 2022 Conference in Phoenix, AZ, also hosted by School Safety 911. This year, two identical conferences will be held on opposite coasts and will provide more accessibility for attendees. In addition to the EAST Conference in Raleigh, the WEST Conference will take place in Phoenix, AZ from December 6 – 8. Both conferences are geared toward school administrators, school resource officers, campus security officers, law enforcement, mental health staff, emergency management staff, first responders, and other school or community stakeholders.

The L-Tron team will be demonstrating the patented OSCR360 System throughout the duration of the conference. The OSCR360 System partners with school districts and communities to prepare for emergency situations (https://www.l- tron.com/resource- page/active- shooter-pre- p…). OSCR360 captures entire campuses in a series of 360-degree photos, which are then organized and stored within the OSCR360 software to create a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the campus. Label points of interest, including entryways and exits, emergency equipment, locations with populations of individuals who may require additional assistance, and more within each OSCR360 photograph to include in school district emergency response plans.

Facilitate virtual training sessions with OSCR360 for a variety of community stakeholders, from first responders and school security teams to building administrators and staff. Collaborate with local law enforcement to make an OSCR360 virtual walkthrough available on every responding officer’s patrol vehicle. Empower the entire response team with the tactical advantage to respond to emergencies effectively and efficiently during high-stress situations to keep the community safe.

Additional Information

To learn more about the conference, and to register, please visit https://schoolsafety911.org/ national-conference- on-active-school- threats/.

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”