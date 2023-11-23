Hong Kong – EPD convictions in October

EPD convictions in October **************************



Forty-nine convictions were recorded in October 2023 for breaches of legislation enforced by the Environmental Protection Department.



Eighteen of the convictions were under the Air Pollution Control Ordinance, 12 were under the Noise Control Ordinance, six were under the Public Cleansing and Prevention of Nuisances Regulation, and 13 were under the Waste Disposal Ordinance.



A company was involved in two cases of failing to comply with air pollution abatement notice. A $20,000 fine, which was the heaviest fine in October, was imposed on the company for each of its offences.