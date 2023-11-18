Hong Kong – SB and Shenzhen University sign MOU to deepen youth work

SB and Shenzhen University sign MOU to deepen youth work ********************************************************



The Security Bureau (SB) today (November 18) held an induction course for members of the new-term SB Youth Uniformed Group Leaders Forum to launch training activities in the coming year, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shenzhen University to jointly promote Hong Kong-Shenzhen youth development and co-operation on cultural exchanges, deepening the Leaders Forum’s work in nurturing young people.

Witnessed by the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, and the Director General of the Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Zhang Zhihua, the MOU was signed by the Permanent Secretary for Security, Mr Patrick Li, and Vice President of Shenzhen University Mr Wang Yongcheng, enabling the two sides to co-organise activities in the coming three years with 15 students from Shenzhen University joining activities of the Leaders Forum to enhance exchanges between youths in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Noting at the signing ceremony that Shenzhen University has the nation’s top academic talent and teaching resources, Mr Tang said that the university will provide teaching guidance and arrange visits for the Leaders Forum, including visits to government departments, scientific research and cultural institutions as well as major enterprises, to assist members to obtain a deeper understanding of the country’s development. He said the SB will also organise training camps with distinctive features of the disciplined services and visit activities to provide teamwork and leadership training, and hold seminars on different themes as well as study tours to allow members to learn more about the country and broaden their horizons.

The two-day, one-night induction course of the Leaders Forum is being held at the Hong Kong Police College in Wong Chuk Hang. In addition to training in discipline, physical fitness and team building, a number of distinguished personalities from different sectors were invited to share their experiences, including the Permanent President of the Leaders Forum, Mr Chan Hak-kan, who analysed the current situation of Hong Kong society; the founder of Bastille Post, Mr Lo Wing-hung, who will explain the ecology of the media and its social functions; teachers from Shenzhen University, who explored patriotic education; Hong Kong table tennis athlete Mr Wong Chun-ting, who will share how to rise to challenges to reach new heights; and Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award winner in 2023 Ms Sandy Lau, who will share youth and community work. The Leaders Forum’s Founding Chairman, Mr Yeung Fun-bun; and Presidents Mr Cheung Wah-fung and Mr Kwan Chi-ping also shared their successful experiences at a seminar.

The SB established the Leaders Forum in October last year to deepen the participation of government departments and civil services in youth work. There are 29 members aged between 16 and 25 in the new term of the Leaders Forum. All participants are distinguished members of various youth uniformed groups of disciplined services with great potential, and have been chosen as members of the Leaders Forum following rigorous selection.