Rising to the challenge: Tate & Lyle research highlights young people are driving growth in bakery in Europe

Tate & Lyle, a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, has published its new consumer insights report1, which reveals significant growth opportunities in the bakery sector in Europe.

Almost half of young people in Europe are buying bakery products every day as it becomes an increasingly important part of their diets

Tate & Lyles exclusive research shows one third of people over 34 in Europe are also buying baked goods on a daily basis

Bakery experts call out the important role of additional nutritional benefits in making bakery products more appealing

Tate & Lyles report reveals finds that almost half of young people (45%) in Europe are buying baked goods daily as they see them as an important part of their diet. Meanwhile, a third of consumers aged 34 and above are also doing the same.

These are just some of the findings and recommendations in Tate & Lyles Bakery Digest: Whats driving growth in the European bakery market, which analyses consumers consumption and purchasing behaviours across a wide range of bakery products, including bread, cereals, cakes, biscuits, pastries and bars.

Experts at Tate & Lyle are calling on manufacturers to recognise the importance of positive nutrition claims in winning over shoppers. The research findings show that while traditional health considerations like sugar and calorie content remain important to consumers, a staggering 67% of consumers in Europe ranked additional nutritional benefits as a priority and two-thirds of consumers are likely to choose bakery products with added fibre claims, presenting an opportunity for manufacturers and their customers to attract and retain shoppers.

Lin Peterse, Tate & Lyles Category Development Manager for Bakery in Europe, said: The research findings point to a number of emerging trends and behaviours, including a new focus on wellbeing driven by a more holistic approach to health.

Were noticing that there is a lot more focus on positive nutrition claims. In addition to of claims like reduced fat and reduced calories, consumers in Europe are increasingly seeking products that are high in fibre or high in protein. As a result, protein bars or high fibre snacks, which used to be considered performance products, are becoming more mainstream, and consumers are also starting to look for fibre and protein claims on products like cakes and biscuits.

In addition to the impact of High Fat, Salt and Sugar (HFSS) display regulations in the UK, the report also explores the impact of other regulatory changes like Nutri-Score in certain European countries on buying habits.

For example, two thirds (65%) of consumers in Europe said they would like manufacturers to reformulate the recipes of their favourite bakery products so they can still have the convenience of buying them at aisle ends or by checkouts.

It means manufacturers may need to review some of their formulations to attract new consumers and keep existing ones, Lin Peterse added.

But when it comes to product reformulation, it has got to be a balancing act between making products healthier while maintaining quality. For example, if you switch out a large quantity of sugar you will need to find a way to maintain texture and mouthfeel, which might mean adding fibres, such as our PROMITOR Soluble Fibre.

As a leader in global nutrition and partner of choice to many of the leading food and beverage manufacturers in Europe and beyond, Tate & Lyle has provided product prototypes to support the industrys innovation in the bakery sector, which leverage its ingredient solutions including its PROMITOR Soluble Fibre, Stevia-based ZOLESSE Natural Flavouring and source of carbohydrate MALTOSWEET Maltodextrin, among others.

For more information and to download the full report, head to: https://tl.tateandlyle.com/bakery-digest-2023

1Methodology Online surveys with consumers, in collaboration with Coleman Parkes.

Sample size – 1,250 (250 respondents in each market: UK, France, Germany, Spain and Poland). Audience profile Consumers aged 18 and over who are the main purchaser of household goods and who purchase bakery products at least once a week.

We split our audience into the following age groups:

Younger consumers (18-34)

Middle Group (35-54)

Older consumers (55+)

Fieldwork dates August September 2022

