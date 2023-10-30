Hong Kong – Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent SMS messages of HKeToll

Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent SMS messages of HKeToll ************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (October 30) alerted members of the public to fraudulent SMS messages purportedly issued by the HKeToll. The SMS messages spoof the name of “HKeToll” and provide a hyperlink to a fake HKeToll website (GOV.eTollHK.xyz), which seek to deceive recipients into making payments and obtain their vehicle registration marks and credit card information.

The TD clarifies that the SMS messages were not issued by the HKeToll and has referred the case to the Police for follow-up. Members of the public are reminded that the HKeToll will not send SMS messages or emails to vehicle owners with hyperlinks which direct them to websites to carry out transactions. If a vehicle owner wishes to pay an outstanding toll online, they must log in to the HKeToll website (hketoll.gov.hk) or mobile app.

Members of the public should stay alert when receiving unidentified messages. They should not visit suspicious websites or disclose any personal information. Anyone who has provided his or her personal information to the websites concerned should contact the Police. For enquiries about the HKeToll, please call 3853 7333.