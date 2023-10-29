Lamborghini Rome: a new and more spacious dealership to accommodate the brand’s expanding range

Inauguration attended by the Lamborghini board along with 600 guests

SantAgata Bolognese – WEBWIRE – Saturday, October 28, 2023

A new, even larger and more eye-catching headquarters is set to represent Automobili Lamborghini in Rome. In light of the tremendous response that the House of SantAgata Bolognese has seen in recent years in the Eternal City, the decision was made during the companys 60th anniversary year to relocate the new dealership to 1100 Via Tiburtina, in a complex that will better suit the needs of customers. The new facility consists of a showroom, workshop, and an area exclusively dedicated to pre-owned cars, across a total of over 1000 square meters.

Rome has always played a strategic as well as symbolic role for Automobili Lamborghini, as the capital of its home country with which the company has a strong historical bond.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini commented: It is a real pleasure to be here in Rome to inaugurate this new showroom space. As we have always maintained, Italy is a key country for Lamborghini, and initiatives like this show how tangible our bond with the territory is.

In Italy, the extra-luxury segment is particularly well-established, and for the past five years weve had the opportunity to represent Lamborghini, said Fulvio Nobile and Rolando Cellitti, owners of Lamborghini Rome. We are honored that Lamborghini has chosen us and that they continue to believe in us as a partner dealer. On behalf of our team, we guarantee that Lamborghini customers will continue to receive impeccable customer service as they discover the brand and the expanding product range.

Inside the dealership, the new range of products on display is enhanced by a special area devoted to Ad Personam, where customers can create a customized configuration for their new Lamborghini. The customization program offered by the dealership allows owners to choose from an almost infinite number of paint options for their new car, as well as multiple interior variants, including leather, special stitching, carbon fiber elements, and many other exclusive options. For the ultimate customization, owners can also visit the Ad Personam Studio in SantAgata Bolognese to personalize their Lamborghini with the assistance of an Ad Personam specialist.

The cars on display during the inauguration evening included some that have made the brands history, such as the Miura, Murcilago, Countach 25th, 400 GT Superleggera, Diablo and the Aventador S. Also present of course, was the Lamborghini Revuelto[1], the first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) plug-in hybrid V12 super sports car, which has already accumulated two and a half years worth of production orders. Three cars representing the Huracn range, Tecnica[2], STO[3] and Sterrato[4], were also on display along with the Urus Performante[5] Super SUV.

The official inauguration did not go unnoticed in Romes automotive scene. The refined and elegant, yet still festive atmosphere at Lamborghini Rome was made even more enchanting by the performance of dancers and musicians. Also showcased at the event was the work of art created by Simon Berger on the occasion of the Lamborghinis 60th anniversary. In more than 240 hours of work, the artist created a glass painting depicting the brands emblem, the bull, with a cracked effect resulting from the technique he pioneered that he calls morphogenesis.

In addition to Rome, Automobili Lamborghini has five other dealerships in Italy: Bari, Bergamo, Bologna, Milan and Verona, along with 79 dealerships in the EMEA region and 182 worldwide.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage. [2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracn Tecnica; Fuel consumption combined: 14,5 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 328 g/km (WLTP) [3] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracn STO; Fuel consumption combined: 13.9 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 331 g/km (WLTP) [4] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracn Sterrato; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9 l/100km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 337 g/km (WLTP) [5] Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus Performante; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP)