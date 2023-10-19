Careington Benefit Solutions Announces Launch of Two New Discount Plans through QuoteSavant Brand

FRISCO, Texas – Oct. 18, 2023 – PRLog — Careington Benefit Solutions announces that its direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, now offers two new discount plan options: SavantSelect Health Plus Savings and SavantSelect Auto Plus Savings. Backed by more than 40 years of industry experience, QuoteSavant is a customer-first comparison service that helps consumers shop for insurance and, now, discount plans.

With expertise in the insurance landscape, QuoteSavant wanted to expand its extensive suite of service offerings beyond traditional insurance. QuoteSavant discount plans are not insurance. The plans are designed to provide discounted prices on a wide range of health, wellness, lifestyle and financial products and services. With the SavantSelect Health Plus Savings Plan, consumers and their families can access significant savings on dental, vision, hearing, prescription drugs, diabetic care, virtual pet care & guidance and more. The plan also includes DialCare Urgent Care for 24/7/365 access to licensed medical professionals via phone or video consultation for treatment and advice of common ailments.

In addition to savings on health care, QuoteSavant expanded its discount program options to prioritize customers’ safety and financial stability. The SavantSelect Auto Plus Savings Plan includes discounts on 24/7/365 roadside assistance, identity theft protection, legal services, emergency travel assistance, tax preparation & advice and financial counseling.

“After developing our name as a successful insurance-shopping hub, we’re proud to expand upon our services to now offer the SavantSelect plans directly to consumers through QuoteSavant,” said Chuck Misasi, Executive Vice President of Direct Marketing and Customer Engagement at Careington Benefit Solutions. “The SavantSelect plans are a great complement to traditional insurance and can help customers access savings on a wide variety of services from dental, vision, hearing and telemedicine to financial planning, identity theft protection and more.”

Aiming to bring a concierge-style approach to shopping for products and services, QuoteSavant advisors can help members and their families sign up for one or both savings plans.

“The Careington family of companies has been a leader in the health and wellness benefits space specializing in dental discount plans for over four decades,” said Careington Benefits Solutions Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda. “With the goal of saving consumers time and money always in mind, we’re glad to add the SavantSelect Savings plans to the suite of QuoteSavant’s customer-centric services.”

Beyond the new SavantSelect Savings plans, QuoteSavant’s insurance offerings include home, auto, teen driver, classic car, pet, umbrella, life, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and more.

About Careington Benefit Solutions

Careington Benefit Solutions, an affiliate of Careington International Corporation, is a nationally licensed insurance agency and Third Party Administrator that provides a range of competitive insurance product options and comprehensive suite of administration services, including claims administration, individual and group billing, premium collection, enrollment, policy fulfillment, custom product manufacturing and more to support our many diverse clients, including large insurance companies. Our flexibility in the level of administrative support we provide allows us to customize any client solution as an a-la-carte scenario or a complete turnkey option as a single-source product, service and administrative solution. Careington Benefit Solutions includes a direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, created to help consumers navigate the complex process of buying insurance as well as non-insurance benefits. Our licensed agents shop top plans and provide quotes to help individuals find plans to fit their budgets. To learn more about QuoteSavant’s personalized plan shopping process, visit www.quotesavant.com. For more information on Careington Benefit Solutions’ insurance product options and customized insurance administration services, please visit www.careingtonbenefitsolutions.com.

