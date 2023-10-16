Hong Kong – Contractor fined for violation of safety legislation

Contractor fined for violation of safety legislation ****************************************************



Prime Asset Development Limited was fined $87,000 at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts today (October 16) for violation of the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance and the Construction Sites (Safety) Regulations. The prosecutions were launched by the Labour Department.



The case involved a fatal accident that occurred on December 13, 2022, at a construction site in Ho Man Tin. A scaffolder, while erecting a scaffold at the external wall of a building under renovation, plunged from the scaffold to the ground and died.