Concacaf confirms October schedule for 2023 Road to W Gold Cup Group Stage matches

Concacaf has confirmed the schedule for the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup Group Stage matches taking place during the October FIFA Womens Match Window.

This new and exciting competition, which began in September and includes the participation of 34 Concacaf Member Associations, is a crucial part of the Concacaf W womens football strategy the Confederation launched in 2019 and serves as the qualifier for the 2024 W Gold Cup.

The September window of the Road to W Gold Cup produced many exciting matches. A total of122 goalswere scored, with several outstanding individual performances, including hat tricks by Costa Rican duo Priscila Chinchilla and Melissa Herrera, Barbados Rianna Cyrus, and Carlia Johnson of Anguilla, amongst others.

The 28 matches also delivered someunforgettable moments, highlighting a day that Bonaire Football will never forget, as its senior womens national team played its first-ever Concacaf match. Other great moments included Maria Sanchez golazo at Estadio Azteca to start Mexicos 2-1 comeback victory over Puerto Rico, Guatemalas coming to life after suffering a 3-0 loss to Panama at home, and Bermudas and Surinames perfect starts.

The match results and group standings for Leagues A, B, and C are availablehere.

For the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup, the 34 participating Concacaf Member Associations, which does not include the two competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Womens Football Tournament (USA and Canada), were split into three Leagues (A, B, and C) according to their Concacaf Womens Ranking as of March 2023 and sub-divided into groups at the official draw on May 17.

Following home and away play within each League and group, during the 2023 FIFA Womens Match Windows of September, October, and November, the top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

The inaugural edition of the Concacaf W Gold Cup will be played between February 17 March 10, 2024, in the United States. Thus far, six nations have secured their participation in the competitions Group Stage. This includes the United States (2022 Concacaf W Championship winners), Canada (2023 Concacaf Olympic play-off winners), and the four CONMEBOL guests Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, and Colombia (four top finishers of the 2022 CONMEBOL Womens Copa America).

More details about the 2024 W Gold Cup are availablehere.

2023 Road to W Gold Cup Schedule October Matches

*Home team listed first and kickoff times in ET/local

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

15:00/15:00 M31: (B) Dominica vs Antigua & Barbuda – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, LCA

16:00/16:00 M32: (B) Martinique vs Nicaragua – Stade Pierre-Aliker, Fort-de-France, MTQ

16:00/16:00 M33: (C) Grenada vs US Virgin Islands – Kirani James Athletic Stadium, St. Georges, GRN

18:00/19:00 M30: (B) Suriname vs Guyana – Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion, Paramaribo, SUR

19:00/18:00 M29: (A) Panama vs Jamaica – Estadio Universitario de Penonome, Penonome, PAN

Thursday, October 26, 2023

16:30/15:30 M36: (C) Cayman Islands vs Curacao – Truman Bodden Sports Complex, George Town, CAY

16:00/16:00 M38: (C) Turks & Caicos Islands vs Belize – TCIFA National Stadium, Providenciales, TCA

19:00/19:00 M34: (A) St. Kitts & Nevis vs Haiti – SKNFA Technical Center, St. Peters, SKB

20:00/20:00 M37: (C) Bonaire vs Aruba – Stadion Antonio Trenidat, Rincon, BON

21:00/19:00 M35: (B) Honduras vs El Salvador – Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles, Tegucigalpa, HON

Friday, October 27, 2023

15:00/15:00 M41: (B) St. Vincent & the Grenadines vs Dominican Republic – Arnos Vale Field, Kingstown, VIN

16:00/16:00 M42: (C) Guadeloupe vs Cuba – Stade Municipal, Sainte-Anne, GLP

19:00/19:00 M39: (A) Trinidad & Tobago vs Puerto Rico – Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, TRI

19:00/19:00 M40: (B) Barbados vs Bermuda – Wildey Astro Turf, Bridgetown, BRB

Sunday, October 29, 2023

15:30/15:30 M45: (B) Antigua & Barbuda vs Dominica – ABFA Technical Center, St. Johns, ATG

16:00/16:00 M44: (B) Guyana vs Suriname – Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion, Paramaribo, SUR

18:00/17:00 M43: (A) Jamaica vs Guatemala – National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

19:00/19:00 M48: (C) US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas – Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Christiansted, VIR

20:00/18:00 M47: (B) El Salvador vs Honduras – Estadio Nacional Las Delicias, San Salvador, SLV

22:00/20:00 M46: (B) Nicaragua vs Martinique – Estadio Nacional, Managua, NCA

Monday, October 30, 2023

15:00/15:00 M51: (C) Aruba vs Bonaire – Compleho Guillermo Prospero Trinidad, Oranjestad, ARU

18:00/18:00 M49: (A) Haiti vs St. Kitts & Nevis – SKNFA Technical Centre, St. Peters, SKB

20:00/20:00 M50: (C) Curacao vs Anguilla – Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, CUW

21:30/19:30 M52: (C) Belize vs Turks & Caicos Islands – FFB Stadium, Belmopan, BLZ

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

15:30/15:30 M53: (A) Puerto Rico vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel, Bayamon, PUR

16:00/16:00 M56: (C) Cuba vs Guadeloupe – Estadio Antonio Maceo, Santiago de Cuba, CUB

19:00/19:00 M55: (B) Dominican Republic vs St. Vincent & the Grenadines – Estadio Moca 85, Moca, DOM

20:30/19:30 M54: (B) Bermuda vs Barbados – Bermuda National Sports Centre, Devonshire, BER