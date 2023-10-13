Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Celebrates its World-Class Roster of Creatives with Launch of Artist Influencer Network

MONTREAL, QC – WEBWIRE – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced today a new offering with the launch of the Cirque du Soleil Artist Influencer Network, a platform that connects brands with the companys diverse talent roster to create influencer-style content. The network will host over 1,500 artists at launch, totaling over 35 million followers across nano, micro, and macro audiences within the network.

Offering creative talent from all corners of the world, Cirque du Soleil will support and prioritize the amplification of their artists by connecting them with brand partners that match their values, passions, skills, and aesthetics to produce social-first content that resonates with their target audiences. Understanding the value their creative talent brings beyond each performance, the Artist Influencer Network was created as another outlet for artists to express their creativity and connect with fans through their individual passion points.

At Cirque du Soleil, our commitment to creativity and wonder extends beyond the stage. Weve witnessed significant organic social growth and interest among our on-stage artists, technicians, and other creative employees over the past two years, stated Christopher Bower, Head of Global Brand & Social at Cirque du Soleil. The Artist Influencer Network represents the next natural progression, providing brands with access to our exceptional roster of individuals who offer original content and unique perspectives.

Talent will span diverse backgrounds and age demographics and across verticals such as acrobatics, fitness/wellness, family & kids, travel and comedy. In addition to the Talent, the Artist Influencer Network will supply brands with social media experts ready to oversee a seamless process from start to finish by supporting artist identification, onboarding, creative strategy, project management culminating in custom content, paid distribution and success metrics.

The Cirque du Soleil Artist Influencer Network will be available beginning today, October 12th across social media platforms. For more information, please contact partnerships@cirquedusoleil.com.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visitCDSentertainmentgroup.com.