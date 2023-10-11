Georgia State Representative Dewey McClain to Attend 7th Annual Spin Awards Ceremony

CONFIRMED TALENT & CELEBRITY GUEST: TEDASHII, Canton Jones, Denita Gibbs, Terrell Trex, Williams Singers, Laurel Taylor, Eartha Edwards and more. Celebrity guest:Greg O’ Quin, Everett Drake, Earnest Pugh, Actors Tobias Armand, & Tray Wright

Ga. State Rep. Dewey McClain

ATLANTA – Oct. 9, 2023 – PRLog — Georgia State Representative Dewey McClain will be in attendance at The 7th Annual Spin Awards to present special awards to veteran renowned radio announcer, Cedric Bailey, who is expected to be honored as “Radio Man of The Decade” during The Spin Awards Weekend Experience, October 12-14, 2023 in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

“We’re overjoyed to honor the career of Mr. Cedric Bailey and his impact on Gospel music,” proclaims MD Vaughn, Spin Awards Business Manager. The Spin Awards (TSA) made history in 2017 as the first and only organization to exclusively honor those who spin the Gospel, hence Christian Gospel Radio.

In addition to Bailey being honored, Mayor David Still of Lawrenceville is set to render a welcome to the nominees and attendees from across the United States and international guest from the United Kingdom and Dubai.

The Spin Awards Weekend Experience event dates are October 12-13, 2023 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The Spin Awards Pre-Ceremony happening October 13, 2023, at the beautiful and prestigious Aurora Theatre (Bobby Sikes Building) in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The biggest night in Christian Gospel radio culminates at The Spin Awards Main Ceremony night on October 14, 2023 at the Aurora Theatre’s Grand Stage. TSA Weekend Experience includes a multitude of workshops, showcases and ceremonies.

The main event will be hosted by Tony Gee, Stellar Awards Radio Announcer Nominee and Program Director of WFMV 95.3 FM radio station in Columbia, South Carolina and co-hosted by comedian GRIFF, of the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.a nationally syndicated radio show.

For additional information, event inquiries, sponsorships, tickets, or volunteer opportunities, go to thespinawards.com.

About Dewey McClain

Dewey is the former President of the Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council AFL-CIO, and he is married to the former Miss. Linda Evans. The couple has two daughters, and four grandsons. A proud resident of Gwinnett County for 35 years, Dewey is even prouder to serve the citizens in Georgia State House District 109.

About Mayor David Still

David was born and raised in Lawrenceville and has maintained a Lawrenceville address his entire life. He was the co-owner and publisher of the Gwinnett Post-Tribune prior to establishing his Lawrenceville based company, Capital Endeavors, Inc, 27 years ago which focused on the merger and acquisition, advisor and business appraisal industry sector.

About Cedric Bailey

Bailey’s outstanding career includes being one of the first African-Americans that worked as a radio announcer for KTLS 93.3 FM and a sports reporter for KTEN Channel 10. His gospel syndicated radio show airs in 53 markets across the USA. Cedric has broadcasted from MegaFest with Bishop T. D. Jakes, The Stellar Awards in Nashville, Tennessee at the Grand Ole Opry House, and many other events, such as concerts with gospel artists like Vickie Winans, Dorinda Clark-Cole, the late Rance Allen and others.

About The Spin Awards

The Spin Awards® is a no fee based platform created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message. All Spin Awards brands (magazine and radio station) are subsidiaries of Heart 2 Heart Music Ministries of GOD, a 501C non-profit music outreach organization.