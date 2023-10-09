Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels promotes Hong Kong cinema at international film festival in Sitges, Spain (with photos)

HKETO, Brussels promotes Hong Kong cinema at international film festival in Sitges, Spain (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels), Create Hong Kong and Film Development Fund are jointly supporting the 56th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, being held in Sitges in Spain from October 5 to 15 (Sitges time).



The Festival is screening a total of five Hong Kong productions and co-productions. There are three recent films – Cheang Pou-soi’s “Mad Fate” (2023), Hoi Wong’s “Let it Ghost” (2022) and Philip Yung’s “Where the Wind Blows” (2022), as well as two films being screened as part of the Sitges classics selection – “The Dragon Lives Again” and “Enter the Game of Death” in the 1970s.



The HKETO, Brussels hosted a reception on October 8 (Sitges time) to promote the Hong Kong productions to media representatives and film industry professionals.



In her welcoming remarks, the Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Ms Shirley Yung, said that shaped by its unique history and way of life, Hong Kong is an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



“With its strategic location at the heart of Asia, Hong Kong will continue to be an important place for connecting cities and countries, providing a hub for different cultures to meet, collaborate and evolve,” she added.



Ms Yung said that tourists and business visitors alike were flocking to Hong Kong as it abounded with colourful festivals, wonderful exhibitions and cultural events. She invited guests to come and check out the vibrant cultural scene of Hong Kong for themselves.



Established in 1968, the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia is the leading fantasy film festival in the world and welcomed more than 139 000 visitors in 2022. It screens films related to the fantastic genre, including action and adventure movies and black comedies, with a special emphasis on thrillers.