Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to City League, Help Facilitate Youth Sports and Extracurriculars

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at their Ballpark Village location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to City League, a nonprofit organization that facilitates youth sports and extracurriculars for schools in St. Louis City.

Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $379,633.00 to local nonprofit organizations.

City League will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to employ the founding team, increase student participation, and prepare for the needs required to increase program offerings and develop a facility.

The nonprofit organization, founded in 2022, partnered with 12 charter middle schools in the 2022 – 2023 school year. During this time, they served 720 student-athletes across cross-country, volleyball, basketball, and soccer sports programs. To learn more about City League, please visit https://stlcityleague.com/.

