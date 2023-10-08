Angela Fincham Releases “Are You Scared Yet?” In Time for Halloween

Introducing “Are You Scared Yet?” – A Thrilling Children’s Book by Angela Fincham – Barnes & Noble Press is excited to announce the release of “Are You Scared Yet?” by Angela Fincham, a captivating children’s book that takes young readers on an exhilarating journey through a series of scary stories.

In this spine-tingling collection, young readers will embark on a thrilling adventure filled with shadowy creatures, haunted houses, and supernatural encounters. Each story in “Are You Scared Yet?” is designed to leave readers on the edge of their seats, eagerly turning pages, and fueling their imaginations. Can you make it to the end?

Angela Fincham masterfully embraces fear and unleashes boundless imagination, creating a world where the next frightful surprise is just a page away. Whether reading alone under the covers with a flashlight or sharing the stories at a spooky sleepover, “Are You Scared Yet?” is the perfect companion for children seeking thrilling and captivating tales.

Key Features of “Are You Scared Yet?” – Engaging stories that keep young readers hooked from start to finish – Eerie characters and supernatural encounters that ignite the imagination – Perfect for children aged 9 to 12 years – Ideal for spooky sleepovers or thrilling solo adventures With 54 captivating pages, “Are You Scared Yet?” is available in paperback format. Customers can visit their nearest Barnes & Noble store to check availability.

About the Author: Angela Fincham is a talented author who specializes in captivating storytelling for children. With “Are You Scared Yet?” she combines her love for the creepy and unusual to create an unforgettable reading experience for young readers.

