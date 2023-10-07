Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Repulse Bay Beach and Hung Shing Yeh Beach

Red flags hoisted at Repulse Bay Beach and Hung Shing Yeh Beach ***************************************************************



Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible:

Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (October 7) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Repulse Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island and Hung Shing Yeh Beach in Islands District. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.