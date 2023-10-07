Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Sha Tin

Fatal traffic accident in Sha Tin *********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Sha Tin today (October 7), in which a 41-year-old male motorcycle passenger died.



At 1.09pm, a motorcycle driven by a 58-year-old man was travelling along Tai Po Road – Sha Tin towards Tai Po with a 41-year-old male passenger on board. Upon approaching near Sha Tin Rural Committee Road, it reportedly lost control and rammed into barriers.

Sustaining serious head and multiple body injuries, the male passenger was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in unconscious state and certified dead at 2.29pm. The male driver sustained head and multiple body injuries and was sent to Prince of Wales Hospital in semi-conscious state.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 1348 or 3661 1446.