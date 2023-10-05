Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Season-2 all set to elevate Music to greater heights

The highly anticipated Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) Season 2 was officially launched today by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, in a vibrant event that has left music enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

In the melodious ceremony held at the upscale commercial hub Khyndailad, Police Bazar in Shillong, the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, in collaboration with the Tourism Department and The Meghalayan Age, unveiled the second season of MGMP, that kicks off from today. The audience was treated to an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring incredibly talented artists that left everyone spellbound.

Along with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri. Conrad Sangma, who was present as the Chief Guest, Shri Paul Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism was also present as the Guest of honour in the programme. Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA of North Garo Hills Shri Rupert Momin, MDC of Rambrai Jyngram Constituency Shri Bajop Pyngrope, MLA of South West Garo Hills Ian Botham K. Sangma and other dignitaries also graced the occasion. Dr Vijay Kumar, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya delivered the introductory address at the program whereas the closing remarks were delivered by Shri Cyril V. D. Diengdoh, Director of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya.

On this grand launch of MGMP Season- 2, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma stated “Today, we embark on a journey to celebrate the soul of Meghalaya through music. Our state is a treasure trove of talent, and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Season 2 is our way of showcasing our vibrant culture and nurturing our local musicians.” Congratulating all the officials for successfully conducting the first session of MGMP, Shri Sangma highlighted that Meghalaya’s unique contribution in supporting independent music and musicians and having programmes like MGMP is the first of its kind in the country.

Hon’ble Chief Minister added, “Through this Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project, in the first season itself, over 1600 artists have performed more than 3000 occasions. Of all the revenue that is generated through Tourism activities in the state, we were able to share some part of it to the artists leading to promotion of music industry and thereby, benefiting our local people. This season, we are going to make this project even bigger and have performances not merely confined to music but also folklore, drama, acts, stand-up comedy, and others.”

Meanwhile, Hon’ble Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh couldn’t contain his excitement as he declared, “I am delighted to address the gathering of young, talented artists here today. The inaugural year of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project was a resounding success, and as we embark on its second season, we are confident that this initiative will push Meghalaya towards remarkable achievements. Our capital, Shillong, is poised to become the nation’s music capital and will soon echo with the vibrant tunes of our local talent. This project has undeniably served as an invaluable platform for budding artists in Meghalaya. In the upcoming season, our commitment extends to reaching every corner of the state, including every district headquarters, ensuring that our music resonates throughout the hills. Shillong, too, is on the cusp of blossoming into a vibrant hub for musicians, street performers, and bands. With these developments, the music scene in Meghalaya is poised to thrive and lead our state to become the top destination for tourism in India.”

The atmosphere at Khyndailad was musical, with music enthusiasts of all ages swaying to the rhythm of three incredible bands – Sur Ki Nongkyndong, Colours, and Na u Bnai. Their soul-stirring melodies resonated in the hearts of the audience, leaving them crave for more.

The resounding success of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Season 1 paved the way for this grand sequel, with the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering and promoting local musicians, songwriters, composers, event firms, technical vendors, and more.

It’s not just about music; it’s about creating jobs and providing vital financial assistance to those who make our musical dreams come true. This project, officially launched by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Conrad K. Sangma on April 26, 2022, not only offers incredible musical acts but also showcases Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage. It’s a harmonious fusion of music and tourism, inviting both tourists and locals to explore the vibrant tapestry of the state.

MGMP Season 2 promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Meghalaya’s music and culture. The ever-enthusiastic people of the state are ready to be enthralled, and inspired as Meghalaya embarks on this musical odyssey like never before.