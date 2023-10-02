Hong Kong – New District Officer for Kwun Tong assumes office (with photo)

New District Officer for Kwun Tong assumes office (with photo) **************************************************************



​Mr Denny Ho will assume the post of District Officer (Kwun Tong) tomorrow (October 3), succeeding Mr Andy Lam.

Mr Ho joined the Administrative Service in 2009 and has served in the Home Affairs Department and the then Transport and Housing Bureau.

Mr Ho was the Principal Assistant Secretary (Treasury) at the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau before taking up the post of District Officer (Kwun Tong).