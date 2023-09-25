STChealth’s new “ImmsLink™ for DRX” Delivers Simple Clinical Decision Support and Reporting Compliance to Community Pharmacy

STChealth and DRX have partnered to provide clinical decision support and reporting compliance to community pharmacies throughout the United States.

STChealth and DRX Pharmacy Software are excited to announce a new partnership that will allow DRX pharmacies to leverage STC’s ImmsLink™ to facilitate real time clinical decision support and immunization compliance reporting. As pharmacies continue to shine as trusted healthcare destinations, the tools and technology necessary to deliver quality patient care are more important than ever.

Pharmacists using “ImmsLink™ for DRX” can query the state Immunization Registry, in workflow, for the most up-to-date patient history and gaps in care, ensuring that a full immunization assessment can be quickly and easily done when it works best for pharmacist and patient. In a joint study between STChealth and the American Pharmacists Association, access to clinical decision support was shown to increase immunization uptake by approximately 33%.

“We’re excited to partner with STChealth to ensure pharmacies using our software have access to tools that simplify their workflow and allow them to provide the highest quality patient care,” said DRX Chief Technology Officer, Dan Safee.

About STChealth

STChealth’s mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next ”big idea”​ that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 35 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 70,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at www.STChealth.com