Local Nonprofit Created to Help Families of Drug Overdose Victims Bury Their Loved Ones and Obtain Metal Health Therapy

Before Their Time is a national charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families of drug overdose victims pay for funeral expenses and mental health therapy.

Unfortunately, this nation has a significant need for nonprofit organizations that help with funeral expenses for individuals who have overdosed on drugs. Over 110,000 people died in 2022 from drug overdoses in the United States. Often when a loved one tragically dies from a drug overdose, families are unprepared for the sudden costs of burial.

Before Their Time offers hope to surviving family members during difficult times. Help with funeral and burial expenses, or cremation costs will give some relief to grieving families after an unfortunate death.

Before Their Time is also a mental health charity that is devoted to addressing mental disorders in communities across the United States. We are aimed toward helping families achieve mental wellness after the loss of a loved one due to addiction.

Danny Tremble was a bright, fun loving spirit, who was always happy growing up. He loved nature, hiking, fishing, boats, skateboarding, rock music, video games and so much more. One day however, he turned down a dark path of drug abuse that is unfortunately becoming more and more common in the United States. On the horrific day of July 21 2020, the world lost another kind spirit that was gone before their time.

Unsettled by this information, and inspired by the love for his brother, Philip Tremble made a promise to help others afflicted by these tragedies. Before Their Time was founded on a promise made that fateful day.

“I believe that Danny would approve. I am also sure that had he still been here with us, that he would have loved to help be a part of it. For now, rest in peace little brother. Until we meet again just know that I will do whatever I can to make this world a better place in your memory.” – Philip S. Tremble Jr CEO

About Before Their Time

Before Their Time is a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of drug overdose victims. When someone is gone before their time it often leaves unexpected funeral expenses. We help grieving families pay for those costs, as well as obtain mental health therapy.

