Doherty Enterprises, Inc. Celebrates September 25th Grand Opening of Its Relocated Panera Bread® Bakery-Café in Deer Park, NY

Panera Bread® franchisee, Doherty Enterprises, Inc., announced today the September 25th grand opening of its newly relocated Panera Bread bakery-cafe at 403-1 Commack Road in Deer Park, Long Island. The restaurant had previously been located at 1258 Deer Park Avenue.

“A terrific benefit of our new Deer Park location is it now allows us to offer our guests the convenience of drive-thru service,” said Tim Doherty, president and chief operating officer of Doherty Enterprises Inc., a franchisee of Panera Bread. “We love the people in this community, and our team is excited to provide residents a new space and more ways to enjoy our fresh-baked wholesome selections.”

As part of the grand opening celebration on September 25th, the first 50 customers who visit the Panera Bread bakery-cafe at its new location can receive free baguettes for a year*. (See store for details).

And to help welcome Panera Bread to the neighborhood, Melissa D. Mohan, president of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce, will be in part of a special “Baguette Breaking” ceremony at 10:30 am.

Founded in 1987, Panera Bread is committed to serving clean food without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors from artificial sources. The company is always finding new ways to make every soup, salad, sandwich, and sweet bakery treat at Panera the best (and cleanest) it can be.

“In addition to drive-through, Panera has expanded its other off-premise and to-go options for customers, and guests can now order their Panera favorites via, Rapid Pick-Up® and Delivery on the Panera App and Website,” explained Doherty. “It’s just a few of the many ways we continue to make dining at Panera more convenient for our guests. We hope everyone in the area stops by to see what we have to offer.”

For more information visit:

https://www.dohertyinc.com/panera-bread.html

Offer Details:

*Offer valid only to the first 50 guests in line at the Deer Park, NY location on Monday, September 25, 2023

*Purchase necessary.

*Carryout and Dine-In Only.

*Limit one per party.

*Redemption valid only at participating Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

*Product availability and participation may vary.

*Void where prohibited.

About Panera Brands

Panera Brands is one of the world’s largest fast casual restaurant platforms, with 3,852 locations and 120,000 employees, including franchisees, across 11 countries. A portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values and shared growth opportunities, Panera Brands is comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Brands. Panera Brands companies are independently operated and underpinned by industry-leading technology, loyalty, craveability, and high-quality ingredients. Panera Brands companies are united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet, and the shareholders they serve. Panera Bread is a pioneer and market leader in fast casual, with leadership in the quality of its clean, transparent, sustainable ingredients, and in omnichannel access, digital convenience (53% of sales are e-commerce) and engagement (53 MM MyPanera loyalty members as of May 2023).

As of April 25,2023, there were 2,121 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in 49 states (including the District of Columbia) in the United States and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options, with 738 stores in 10 countries. Einstein Bros. Brands, consisting of Einstein Bros. Bagels®, Bruegger’s Bagels®, Noah’s New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® is a market leader in bagels and bagel sandwiches operating 984 company-owned and licensed units across the US.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 130 restaurants in New Jersey,

New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar,

Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine

Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 11

locations in Staten Island and New Jersey. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 23rd in Top 200 Franchisees in

the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor and is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue

company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in

the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 24th largest privately held company in New Jersey by

NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and

its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our

Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their

immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the

foundation has assisted more than 3,900 people and donated over $5.1 million directly back to those in

need. (www.DohertyInc.com).