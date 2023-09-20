Global Concert for Peace Streamed with the United Nations Association and Rotary International Exclusively on KNEKT.tv

In recognition of International Day of Peace, and in collaboration with the United Nations Association of the USA (Southern California Division) and the Rotary Action Group for Peace, this event benefits earthquake victims in Turkey, provide assistance to refugees worldwide, support foster teens in transition, protection of endangered species, and more.

“Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Andersen

“But only Art and Music have the power to bring Peace.” – Yoko Ono

The United Nations Association of the USA Southern California Region and the Rotary Action Group for Peace invite the world to view a free concert for peace.

Including performances from Ukraine, Iran, Turkiye, the US and more.

Viewers can enjoy the music live on KNEKT.TV and connect with performances from around the globe. The event streams free and encourages viewers to donate to the cause or causes that are highlighted throughout the event entitled “Concert for Peace, From Harm to Harmony.”

The Event Streamed live on Sunday, Sept. 17 and will be available for free on Video on Demand exclusively on the KNEKT®tv Network.

The team includes:

Barry Simon, Creator and Executive Producer

Richard Franchella, Co-Executive Producer

Kent Speakman, Producer, KNEKT.TV

Alivia Walters, Senior Lead Editor

Raychel Harvey Jones, Video Editor

Artists and performances include:

Harmony

written by Michael Gaines and Barry Simon,

performed by Colin Smith, produced by Casey Conrad

video produced by Stephon Litwinczuk

Peter Yeo, President

The Better World campaign, The UN Foundation

Stop

Performed by Anna, from Ukraine

Dirk Lustig

De-Mining Ukraine

Don’t Give Up on Me

Performed by Andy Grammar and the PS22 Choir

Baraye

Performed by Coldplay

Written by Shervin Hajipour

Goodbye Blue Sky

Durga McBroom, the McBroom Sisters (Pink Floyd)

The Giraffe Peace Language Song

Performed by Youth of Turkiye’

Music is a Mystery

Performed by Dimitri Chetvergov

Agirim Daay

Written and performed by Hiwa Pashaei

Wish You Were Here

Performed by Durga McBroom, the McBroom Sisters (Pink Floyd)

ALLAH-U ALLAH

Performed by the Antalya Choir of Civilizations, Turkiye’

Choir Director Yilmaz Ozfirat

Imagine

Written by John Lennon

Performed by Marcus Bell

Bellringermusic.com

Peace Through the Arts

Produced and directed by Karim Wasfi

VOILA

Performed by Ema Kok

Circle of Life

Composed by Sir Elton John

Performed by Carmen Twillie and the London Gay Men’s Chorus

FANDANGO Festival Summer Strings

Performed by HOLA

The Heart of Los Angeles Youth orchestra

Special thanks to the UNA-USA Southern California Division, (a 501C-3) and

the Rotary Action Group for Peace, a 501C-3) for your support.

The event team Includes:

Barry Simon, Arzu Alpagut, Bettina Hausmann, Dr. Vicki Radel, Alison Sutherland, Sezer Aksoy, Rich Franchella, LeeAnn Robinson, Roya Saghafi, Soraya Fallah, Tatiana Vozniouk, Oscar Arslanian, Stephon Litwinczuk, Raychel Harvey Jones, and special thanks to Kent Speakman, KNEKT.tv