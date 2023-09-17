Xtract One Technologies to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

TORONTO – Sept. 15, 2023 – PRLog — Xtract One Technologies (https://xtractone.com/) (TSX: XTRA):(“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:15 AM ET and will be made by Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. The presentation will be webcasted live, and may be accessed through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ WN_Fu6lXCacR9G4EllMLCkF0g– (https://sidoti.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ WN_Fu6lXCacR9G4EllMLCkF0g% E2%80%93). The link to register and attend the full conference can be accessed here (https://www.meetmax.com/ sched/event_ 97871/investor_ reg_new.html? attendee_role_ id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR) .

“I am honored to have the opportunity and platform to speak at this month’s Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “At Xtract One, we are dedicated to enhancing patron safety while prioritizing their seamless access experience. I look forward to connecting with conference attendees and sharing how our recent strategic relationships with MSG, Sphere, and Oak View Group have helped to enhance the overall patron experience at events and venues nationwide.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies (https://xtractone.com/ ) is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ xtractone/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/ XtractOne), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/ company/xtract- one/).

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”):

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (https://pr.report/ ptv0glfq) (www.sidoti.com (https://pr.report/ vxiO1rUK)) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the 200 million-5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event’s benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

