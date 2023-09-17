Prime Video Presents Live Boxing 6 Featuring Takuma Inoue’s World Bantamweight Title Match to Livestream Exclusively for Prime Members on November 15

Prime Video Presents Live Boxing 6 Featuring

Takuma Inoues World Bantamweight Title Match to Livestream Exclusively for Prime Members on November 15

The card also features a WBA World Flyweight title match between Artem Dalakian and Seigo Yuri Akui

TOKYO – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 16, 2023

As previously announced, live boxing on Prime Video will return with Prime Video Presents Live Boxing 5 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on September 18 with the WBC and WBA World Light Flyweight title match between Kenshiro Teraji and Hekkie Budler, as well as the WBO World Super Flyweight title match between Junto Nakatani and Argi Cortes

Today, Prime Video announced it will exclusively livestream two major boxing title fights on November 15 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo: WBA World Bantamweight Champion Takuma Inoue (Japan) vs. Jerwin Ancajas (Philippines) and WBA World Flyweight Champion Artem Dalakian (Azerbaijan/Ukraine) vs. Seigo Yuri Akui (Japan). Prime members in Japan will be able to watch Prime Video Presents Live Boxing exclusively at no additional cost to their membership. Prime members enjoy unlimited access to fast, convenient shipping benefits such as express delivery and specific time delivery at no additional charge, as well as a variety of other shopping benefits and entertainment.

This will be the sixth installment of Prime Video Presents Live Boxing, and we will once again be exclusively streaming a title match featuring a Japanese champion, said Takashi Kodama, country director of Prime Video Japan. Takuma Inoue, who has appeared in the second and fourth installments of the series, will be making an important defense of the Bantamweight belt. Dalakian and Akui, who will make their first appearance on Prime Video Presents Live Boxing, for the WBA World Flyweight title match, is also a fight that we are very much looking forward to seeing what kind of match it will be.

On November 15, WBA Bantamweight Champion Takuma Inoues first defense of his world title will be streamed live from Tokyos Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena as the main event of Prime Video Presents Live Boxing 6, said Tsuyoshi Hamada, president of Teiken Gym. Prime Video Presents Live Boxing is a series with a track record of delivering the quality cards that boxing fans demand, and this time is no exception. Prime Video is also a great service for boxing newcomers to experience the appeal of this exciting sport.

As previously announced, Prime Video will also livestream two major title fights at Prime Video Presents Live Boxing 5 on September 18 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The card features the WBC and WBA World Light Flyweight title match between Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) and Hekkie Budler (South Africa), the WBO World Super Flyweight title match between Junto Nakatani (Japan) and Argi Cortes (Mexico), in addition to the second professional fight for Tenshin Nasukawa (Japan).

Takuma Inoue: This time, I aim to unify the four organizations

Takuma Inoue, who was crowned WBA World Bantamweight Champion in a bout against Liborio Sols that was livestreamed on Prime Video Presents Live Boxing 4, will be featured on the main card of the sixth installment. The younger brother of Monster Naoya Inoue, who once won the WBC interim title, said, I am aiming to follow in my brothers footsteps and unify the four Bantamweight Championships, and this bout with Ancajas will be the first step toward that goal” Inoue is a boxer-fighter type who is known for his sharpness and counterattacks, with a record of 19 fights (18 wins, four KOs, and one loss).

Jerwin Ancajas is a southpaw with a 14-year professional career, having defended his IBF World Super Flyweight title nine times. He has a record of 39 fights (34 wins, 23 KOs, three losses, and two draws), including 12 world fights (nine wins, six KOs, two losses, and one draw). He moved up to bantamweight in June of this year and won his last fight by TKO in the fifth round. This is a matchup of two proven fighters, and it is sure to be a fight that Boxing fans wont want to miss a second of from the very first round.

Six-time defending champion Dalakian and Akui, known for his hard-hitting right hand

The match between Artem Dalakian and Seigo Yuri Akui will be for the WBA World Flyweight Title. Originally from Azerbaijan and currently residing in Ukraine, Dalakian is a fighter who constantly changes positions to build his offense and defense. He is in the technical category, but he also has punching power, as evidenced by his 68% KO rate. He is an unassailable champion, having made six defenses in five-and-a-half years since winning the title in February 2018.

The challenger, Akui, has a record of 18 wins, 11 KOs, two losses, and one draw in 21 fights. He has a momentum of six wins in a row since 2019. During this time, he won the Japanese Flyweight title, which he vacated after defending it three times. He has won nine fights by first-round knockout and has also shown confidence in his stamina, having fought three full 10-round bouts. It is expected to be a thrilling fight in the early rounds, with Dalakian moving to intercept, and Akui applying pressure and aiming for the right hand.