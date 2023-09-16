Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Midtown Community Services, Help Provide Community-Centered Programs

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, September 26, at their Rock Hill location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Midtown Community Services, a nonprofit organization that provides multigenerational, community-centered programs to individuals, families, and children in St. Louis.

Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $374,421.00 to local nonprofit organizations.

The funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will support the programs at Midtown Community Services.

· Family PRIDE empowers new and expectant parents to advocate for their families and create healthier outcomes for their babies.

· Youth development programs consist of a summer camp program for ages 5 to 12 and afterschool programs for grades K to 12th.

· Adult programs include the Midtown Mamas Club and Midtown Men’s Club, where participants engage in social activities, attend workshops, and volunteer in the communities they live.

· The City Greens Community Garden is a community garden where volunteers grow fresh produce that is provided free to elderly and disabled residents. The garden also serves as an outdoor classroom for children in the youth development programs.

Midtown Community Services opened in 1982 and became a nonprofit organization in 2016. Each year, they serve approximately 300 people. To learn more about Midtown Community Services, please visit https://www.midtownstl.org/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.