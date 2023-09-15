Hong Kong – Return of requisition forms urged

Return of requisition forms urged *********************************



Rates and/or Government rent payers who have received the requisition form (R1A) issued by the Rating and Valuation Department (RVD) are reminded to complete and return the form to the RVD as soon as possible. They can complete and submit the e-form by using the Electronic Submission of Forms service provided on the RVD’s website (www.rvd.gov.hk). The RVD’s website provides answers to commonly asked questions on completing the form.

The RVD issued about 350 000 R1A forms to rates and/or Government rent payers in August to obtain rents and tenancy details for different categories of properties for assessing rateable values for the next general revaluation.

Anyone having difficulty in completing and returning the form within the specified period must apply in writing for an extension of time before the end of the stipulated period and should state their reasons. Anyone who knowingly makes a false statement or refuses to furnish any of the particulars specified in the form commits an offence and will be liable to a maximum fine of $25,000 or $10,000 respectively and also a fine equivalent to three times the rates and/or Government rent undercharged.

Rates and/or Government rent payers are reminded to affix sufficient postage if they return the form by post to ensure timely and successful postal delivery.