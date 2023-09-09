Donald Bailey Named to AMNI Board of Directors

Don is a retired senior advisory partner from Grant Thornton, an entrepreneur, and investor with a proven track record of building and leading businesses. His background includes consumer and industrial industries and financial services. Don is a steward to the community and higher education and has served on numerous not-for-profit boards.

Were very happy to name Don Bailey to our Board of Directors, said AMNI CEO & Founder Chris Jones. His wealth of experience in a variety of areas as well as his ties to the local business community make him an incredible asset to our company.

###