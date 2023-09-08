Hong Kong – DSJ leads delegation to explore in Huizhou development opportunities for legal services sector (with photos/video)

DSJ leads delegation to explore in Huizhou development opportunities for legal services sector (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan, leading a delegation comprising young lawyers and law students, continued his visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) today (September 8).

This morning, Mr Cheung and the delegation visited the Huizhou Zhongkai Hong Kong-Macao Youth Entrepreneurship Base, and met with the Executive Deputy Head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Huizhou Municipal Committee, the Director of Bureau of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of Huizhou Municipality, Ms Zhong Yonglan.

At an experience sharing session on start-ups in the Mainland, they exchanged views with the Hong Kong young entrepreneurs regarding the challenges they faced, the legal services and support they needed for their business development. The Base, the first national technology business incubator in the Pearl River Delta region targeted youths of Hong Kong and Macao, seeks to build an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem for young people from these places.

In the afternoon, they visited a well-established Mainland law firm in Huizhou to have in-depth exchanges with their local counterparts on the challenges in handling cross-boundary civil and commercial as well as arbitration matters and explore room for strengthening co-operation between the legal sectors of both places.

Mr Cheung and his delegation then concluded the visit and returned to Hong Kong.

Mr Cheung said that although the visit to Shenzhen was cancelled at the last minute due to extreme weather conditions, the visit to Huizhou has not only demonstrated the Department of Justice’s commitment to connect with young lawyers, but also enabled young Hong Kong solicitors and barristers as well as law students, through interactive exchanges with their Mainland counterparts and enterprises, to have a deeper understanding of the opportunities in developing the legal services market in the Mainland, the challenges arising from foreign-related legal matters faced by the enterprises as well as the positive role Hong Kong legal professionals could play to contribute to the rule of law development of the GBA and the country.