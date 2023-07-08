Future Electronics Increases Environmental Initiatives and Continues its Green Journey

In a continuation of pre-pandemic efforts, all disposable paper coffee cups have been replaced with reusable mugs. With employees back in the office multiple days per week, this will keep tens of thousands of wasted cups out of landfills, annually.

Future Electronics has also invested in additional dishware and cutlery for meals served from the on-site cafeteria, or that employees may bring from home. When employees return the used dishes to the cafeteria, any remaining food will be composted.

A battery recycling program has been implemented by providing employees with home recycling receptacles. Employees can bring used batteries to the office where they will be safely disposed of, thus reducing safety and environmental hazards associated with improperly disposed of batteries.

One of the biggest waste contributors at the headquarters is the individual garbage cans currently located at each employee’s desk. Up to 10,000 plastic bags are used monthly. Future Electronics will be removing these individual garbage cans and replacing them with 20 garbage, recycling, and compost stations throughout the office. Along with reducing the use of plastic bags, this will facilitate recycling and composting for employees.

Future Electronics will continue this green journey, working closely with the Green Team, a group of employees who are passionate about our earth and environment, and following the City of Pointe-Claire guidelines.

