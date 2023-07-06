Hong Kong – FEHD clarifies issue of construction waste at Devil’s Peak

FEHD clarifies issue of construction waste at Devil’s Peak **********************************************************



At the Kwun Tong District Council (DC) meeting yesterday (July 4), a DC member said that a report from the public was received claiming that staff of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) had dumped construction waste at the slope after demolition of some illegal structures at Devil’s Peak. A spokesman for the FEHD clarifies today (July 5) that there had been no such incident as claimed.

The spokesman said that the FEHD had contacted the DC member concerned to understand the matter and launched an investigation. According to the department’s work records, no staff had been deployed to remove illegal structures or to clear relevant construction waste at the said location, and in fact those tasks fall outside the FEHD’s area of responsibility. Therefore, the department reckons that the incident is merely a misunderstanding.

The FEHD has referred the abovementioned report from the public to the Lands Department (LandsD) for follow-up investigation, and understands that the LandsD will arrange contractors to remove relevant construction waste as early as practicable. The FEHD will continue to monitor the location concerned to see if there are any other environmental hygiene problems that need to be addressed.