Chelsea sign England international Hampton

Chelsea have completed the signing of Hannah Hampton, with the goalkeeper joining from Aston Villa.

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The England international has signed a three-year deal, contracting her to the Blues until the summer of 2026, following the expiration of her contract at Villa.

Speaking about her ambitions in blue, Hampton said: Im very excited! Its a massive club, its an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the clubs badge. I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and Id love to win some trophies with the club at the same time.

Manager Emma Hayes commented: There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us.

General manager Paul Green added: Hannah is a very talented young goalkeeper and we are delighted to have secured her signature. We look forward to seeing her continue her development in the upcoming years.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to life in the WSL, having previously played for Birmingham as well as city rivals Villa, and joins off the back of an impressive season for Carla Wards side.

Hampton made 15 appearances in the league last term for Villa, helping the side to record a fifth-placed finish.

Her fine form over the past few seasons led to her breaking into the England set-up and she was part of the victorious Lionesses squad that won the European Championship last summer. She has also been included in Sarina Wiegmans squad for the Womens World Cup this month.

Born in Birmingham, Hampton moved to Spain as a youngster with her family and actually began her footballing career with Villarreal before returning to England and joining Stoke.

From there she moved onto Birmingham and progressed through the ranks before making her senior debut in 2017, going on to make over 50 appearances before switching to city rivals Villa in the summer of 2021.

By this point she had earned international recognition and her strong performances for Villa helped cement her place in the England squads for both the Euros and the upcoming World Cup. She has two senior caps to her name at present.

Welcome to Chelsea, Hannah!