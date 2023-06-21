Potato Richardson’s “Ride Like Potato” Was Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, June 20, 2023

This is the story of a mans joy of endurance riding and the discipline, courage and conviction of a remarkable champion. Andrew Marlen, Amazon Customer

Potato Richardsons Ride Like Potato: Learn to enjoy trail riding more than ever! was exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival ran from April 22 to 23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The exhibition of the book was made possible by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet. The company exhibited several titles, including Richardsons book, at the countrys largest book fair.

Ride Like Potato follows the life of the author as he recalls his legacy in an equestrian sport. Robert Potato Richardson takes the readers back to the days when he was in his prime. He won the Tevis 100 Mile One-Day Horse Race that starts near Lake Tahoe and finishes in Auburn, California. Through the trails of the early gold and silver miners, the route travels over the Sierra Nevada.

The author won the Tevis Cup three times and finished nine times in the top ten out of thirty-one attempts and twenty-two finishes in his 40-plus years of involvement in the sports of endurance and trail riding.

The readers get to experience the different adventures throughout Potato Richardsons endeavor in equestrian sports. The author dedicates this book in honor of Wendell Robbie, the man who started the Tevis Cup ride in 1955. He aims to use the profit of this book to create a life-size bronze statue of Wendell Robbie.

Ride Like Potato: Learn to enjoy trail riding more than ever!

Author| Potato Richardson

Published Date| November 26, 2015

Publisher| CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform; 1st edition

Genre| Crafts, Hobbies & Home

Authors Biography

Potato Richardson was born on Feb 26th 1943 in Troy, Michigan not far from the B-M Ranch. There he got a taste of riding horses and never lost it. In 1972 he was exposed to the sport of long distance horse riding starting with his first ride. Tevis 1oo Mile One Day Race through the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Lake Tahoe to Auburn, California. That event has spurred his horse breeding and riding worldwide ever since. His compassion for the Arab horse and the Arab/Shagya Hungarian bloodline have instigated his desire and energy to levels that few have achieved in the Endurance riding sport. He has competed in many countries and continues to produce top horses that perform very well in the sport.