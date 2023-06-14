Florida Minority Business Awards Recognizes Excellence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June 12, 2023 – PRLog — The Florida Minority Business Awards, in collaboration with the Georgia Minority Business Awards, is pleased to announce the inaugural edition of the Florida Minority Business Award ceremony, set to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm EST. This prestigious event aims to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority-owned businesses across the state of Florida, highlighting their positive impact on the national and global business landscape.

The Florida Minority Business Awards (FLOMBA) is a platform that recognizes and promotes the significant contributions made by minority entrepreneurs, who have demonstrated exceptional business acumen, innovation, and resilience in various industries. The awards seek to shed light on these exemplary businesses and their leaders, serving as a catalyst for further growth and recognition in the business community.

The FMBA draws inspiration from the Georgia Minority Business Awards, a highly successful and respected initiative that has been honoring minority-owned businesses in Georgia for over two decades. With the vision to expand and replicate this successful model, the FLOMBA was established to provide a similar platform for Florida’s thriving minority business community.

“We are thrilled to bring the Florida Minority Business Awards to Jacksonville,” said Sean Clinkscales, President of the Florida Minority Business Awards. “We believe that acknowledging the accomplishments of minority-owned businesses is crucial for fostering an inclusive and prosperous economic landscape. By recognizing their contributions, we not only inspire and empower others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams but also showcase the positive impact that minority businesses have on national and global business.”

The Florida Minority Business Awards will feature a comprehensive nomination and selection process, ensuring that deserving businesses are acknowledged and given due recognition. The judging criteria include business success, innovation, community involvement, and overall impact. The winners will be selected based on their commitment to excellence, their ability to overcome challenges, and their contributions to Florida’s economic growth.

The award categories for the Florida Minority Business Awards will encompass a broad range of industries, including technology, healthcare, construction, finance, retail, and professional services. These categories will reflect the diversity and vibrancy of Florida’s minority business community, recognizing the accomplishments of businesses both large and small.

The culminating event, scheduled for April 25, 2024, will bring together a diverse group of business leaders, community influencers, and government officials from across Florida. Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with networking opportunities, engaging keynote speakers, and inspiring success stories from the award recipients.

The Florida Minority Business Awards is actively seeking partners and sponsors who share their vision and commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the business landscape. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, providing organizations with a chance to align themselves with this prestigious event and gain visibility among Florida’s thriving minority business community.

For more information about the Florida Minority Business Awards and to stay updated on the nomination process, please visit http://floridaminoritybusinessawards.com. You can also follow the FLOMBA on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Florida Minority Business Awards:

The Florida Minority Business Awards (FLOMBA) is an annual recognition event that celebrates the accomplishments of minority-owned businesses across the state of Florida. Established with the inspiration of the Georgia Minority Business Awards, the FLOMBA aims to provide a platform to honor and promote the contributions of minority entrepreneurs in Florida. By recognizing their achievements, the FLOMBA seeks to inspire and empower other minority-owned businesses, fostering an inclusive and prosperous economic landscape with a positive impact on national and global business.

Media Contact:

Name: Sean Clinkscales

Organization: Florida Minority Business Awards

Phone: 904-576-4825

Email: info@floridaminoritybusinessawards.com