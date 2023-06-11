Hip Restoration Institute Launched at Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening of the all-new Hip Restoration Institute. With a unique focus on diagnosing and treating hip labral tears, the team at Swedish’s Hip Restoration Institute has unparalleled experience in providing advanced treatment and exceptional outcomes.

A hip labral tear is an injury to the soft tissue (labrum) that covers the hip cup (acetabulum). Most often, hip labral tears affect athletes in high contact sports (such as hockey or football), athletes who perform repetitive motions with twisting and pivoting (such as golf or softball), victims of automotive accidents, and those with structural issues such as dysplasia or femoroacetabular impingement (FAI). An injury that will not heal on its own, surgery is often recommended when the tear is severe or producing persistent symptoms.

Hip labral reconstruction is an innovative treatment for hip labral tears and often is a superior alternative to a hip labral repair surgery. During this procedure, the torn or damaged labrum is removed arthroscopically. In its place, donor tissue (allograft) or the patient’s own tissue (autograft) are placed and used to reconstruct a new labrum. “The reconstructed tissue does not regenerate nerve fibers or feel pain the way the labrum’s native tissue would,” explains Brian J. White, MD, board-certified hip surgeon at the Hip Restoration Institute at Swedish Medical Center. “Thus, labral reconstruction patients report high rates of success and low rates of ongoing pain.”

Hip labral reconstruction is a highly complex surgery that requires an extremely experienced team. The Hip Restoration Institute providers have unmatched experience using this technique to get patients back to the lives they love. In fact, the team has successfully completed thousands of hip labral reconstructions and continues to perform hundreds each year. In addition to hip labral reconstruction, the Swedish Hip Restoration Institute also provides other hip arthroscopy surgeries, hip replacement surgery and ligamentum teres reconstruction. To learn more about the Hip Restoration Institute at Swedish Medical Center, or to find an orthopedic surgeon, visit SwedishHospital.com/ortho.

