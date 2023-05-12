StratusGrid Achieves AWS DevOps Competency

DevOps, a set of agile-like practices combining Software Development (Dev) and IT Operations (Ops) helps companies shorten the development life cycle and provide continuous delivery with high software quality. Although there is not a universal definition of DevOps per se, it is most often characterized by key principles, including shared ownership, workflow automation, and rapid feedback. Achieving this competency through StratusGrid’s relationship with AWS means that the company can better demonstrate their knowledge and expertise in DevOps.

“By honing our expertise in the DevOps methodology and achieving official competency, we’re excited to explore new possibilities that will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers. Our continued commitment to DevOps allows us to work faster, more efficiently, and with greater agility, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for those we serve.” -Chris Hurst, CEO, StratusGrid.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About StratusGrid

StratusGrid is a cloud-native technology and software company offering cloud services, software development, and technology consulting. Since 2019, we have helped our customers build and operate mission-critical platforms and applications in the cloud. We are distributed throughout the United States, Spain, Colombia, and Ireland, with global headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This positions us perfectly in the heart of Freight Alley – an area of the country directly impacted by the success of and technology investment in the supply chain. www.stratusgrid.com

Have any questions about how StratusGrid’s new AWS DevOps Competency can help your organization navigate the complexities of the cloud? Reach out to sales@stratusgrid.com to speak with someone from our team.