Equipping Transition Age Youth This May Foster Care Month

The month of May marks the annual observance of Foster Care Month, a time to raise awareness on issues related to foster care and to celebrate organizations that are dedicated to serving foster youth. This year, Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.) is switching the focus to youth who are on the verge of aging out of the system. Utilizing innovative technology, social networking, and media to reduce unemployment, homelessness, and incarceration for at-risk youth targeting foster youth.

Every year in California, 4,000 former foster youth become too old to receive foster care-related services. Once they age out of the system, they face many challenges as they navigate the transition to independent living, such as finding stable housing, employment, education, and health care.

LA, Inc. focuses its work on making sure those youth are prepared for when it’s time to go out on their own. They do this by empowering youth with tutoring, mentoring, and case management, in an effort to help youth graduate from school and find careers that are meaningful to them. By investing in the success of these young people, the organization is investing in the future of our communities by decreasing rates of homelessness, incarceration, and sex trafficking.

National Foster Care Month is an opportunity to raise awareness of the urgent need to support transition age youth (TAY) and recognize the organizations that are doing their part to help out these youth.

LA, Inc. would be more than happy to do interviews throughout May Foster Care Month to highlight struggles within the system and ways audiences can get involved.