Minority Millennials and City & State To Host “We Are The Future” Summit Powered By AT&T

The Summit will also be hosted in partnership with the Empire and Beacon Wind Projects

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – April 18, 2023 – PRLog — Minority Millennials, a nonprofit civic & youth development organization, in partnership with City & State and Equinor today announced a first-of-its- kind regional “We Are The Future Summit” powered by AT&T. The Summit will take place at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Complex on April 27, 2023 and will feature groundbreaking sessions and keynote presentations from a diverse lineup of thought leaders, elected officials and influencers including New York State Senators Jamaal Bailey, Jessica Ramos, NY Assemblywoman Taylor Darling, NYC Councilmembers Kevin Riley, Chi Osse, Carmen De La Rosa and Nantasha Williams, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Gen-Z activist Chelsea Miller, and more. This exciting one-day only event will bridge the gap between policy and culture to inspire and support the next generation of change makers.

Focused on promoting civic power and economic freedom, the Summit will have impactful live programming aimed to educate and empower Black and Brown youth from across the five boroughs and Long Island.

Demonstrating its commitment to digital equity, bridging the diversity gap in the tech industry, and the collective response needed to address the inequalities, AT&T is a major supporter of the Summit and is providing 1,000 free tickets for Long Island, Bronx, and Brooklyn high school students so they may have the opportunity to attend, learn and engage in thoughtful dialogue about their future.

“AT&T is proud to support such an important and meaningful summit and applauds the organizers and all of the esteemed presenters for their commitment to engage in meaningful conversation about the importance of civic responsibility,” said Magdalonie Paris-Campbell, director, External Affairs, AT&T. “As a company that connects people across all aspects of life, we are thrilled to support this effort to engage so many New York City and Long Island youth with the opportunity to inspire them to be the next generation of changemakers and civic leaders.”

To connect young, bright, and motivated Black and Brown individuals with career mentorship and opportunities, Equinor’s Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects, which are being developed through their 50-50 strategic partnership with bp, has committed to sponsoring up to 1000 high school students and their transportation from Nassau County Public High Schools to attend the regional career fair. Attendees such as community leaders, activists and more will have access to employers from startups in exciting and innovative-emerging industries like Offshore Wind, the building and construction trades, manufacturing, as well as New York-based companies, organizations, and agencies. The goal is to foster grassroots awareness about the hundreds of job opportunities that currently exist and will emerge across the region.

“Equinor is proud to work with Minority Millennials to sponsor their ‘We Are The Future Summit’. As the offshore wind industry grows in New York and on Long Island, Equinor is proud to engage with the local community to bring them into the industry and to educate young people about the exciting renewable energy careers that our industry has to offer. It is not enough to just repower New York with offshore wind energy, we must also create a local workforce and supply chain that looks like and represents the great communities on Long Island and within the Empire State. We are proud to support 1,000 students attending the summit and the team looks forward to sharing more about the opportunities within the offshore wind industry,” said Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US.

“We created Minority Millennials and now the ‘We Are The Future Summit’ to bridge the gap between policy culture,” said Dan Lloyd, Founder and President of Minority Millennials. “We firmly believe the fundamental piece to economic freedom is ensuring young people of color are educated about the value of Civic Engagement. Once-a person understands their role in society and how powerful their voice is within a larger democracy, their leverage of power shifts and their ability to develop both personally and professionally dramatically increases.”

Designed to emphasize the importance of civic power, financial literacy, and taking on leadership roles, the Summit will feature informative workshops and meaningful panel sessions. There will also be expert panelist discussions on economic and workforce development with Matt Cohen, CEO, Long Island Association, Damian Fagon, Chief Equity Officer, Office of Cannabis Management, Ryan Silva, Executive Director, NYS Economic Development Council, Jose Ortiz Jr. Senior Advisor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development; Theresa Sanders, Urban League of Long Island, Ryan Stanton, Executive Director, Long Island Federation of Labor, Rosalie Drago, Commissioner, Suffolk County Department of Labor, Andrea Bonilla, External Affairs, Vineyard Offshore and more.

Entrance into the “We Are The Future Summit” also includes a ticket to the Expo, Breakfast and Lunch and access to over three dozen elected officials and leaders from across New York State. Doors open at 9am.

For additional information on the Minority Millennials Summit or to purchase tickets, visit here (https://www.wearethefuturesummit.com/#/? lang=en).

About Minority Millennials

Founded in 2017, Minority Millennials, Inc. is a fast growing 501-C(3) that is leveraged as a tool to bridge the gap between policy and culture. Minority Millennials are committed to helping young people of color access jobs, build wealth and become civically engaged. The organization aims to become the nation’s leading resource for emerging generations of color as they seek equity in social, political, and economic developments.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pr2Politics, Raven Robinson, 201-292-7631, raven@pr2politics.com