Hong Kong – FEHD orders a fresh provision shop in Mong Kok to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders a fresh provision shop in Mong Kok to suspend business for 14 days ******************************************************************************



The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a fresh provision shop in Mong Kok to suspend business for 14 days as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally.



The shop, located at Shop B on the ground floor of 1 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, was ordered to suspend business from today (April 16) to April 29.



“During last April and December, two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the shop. A total fine of $2,600 was levied by the court and 30 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in a 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The licensee of the shop had a record of two convictions for the same offence in November 2021 and last February. A total fine of $5,500 was levied by the court and 30 demerit points were also registered, leading to a seven-day licence suspension last May.



The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign, at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).