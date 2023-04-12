Marta McCary’s “Miracle in the Mountains” Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, April 11, 2023

An extraordinary true story of wilderness immersion, this author recounts unbelievable adventures, near-death experiences, and the miracles that saved her life. Yet, most importantly, what emerges from the pages are divine messages she received in NDEs which illuminate clarity upon the evolutionary changes humanity is going through in these times.

As a teenager this author walked out of the modern world and immersed into the northern wilderness. Spanning over a year in the silence, her phenomenal experiences, forever changed her perceptions of life and death. This author shares a beautiful and uplifting message. Through near-death insights, this story pierces the veil of human understanding revealing humanitys evolutionary situation.

Marta McCary returned to the modern world becoming a mother and pursued a career in acute medical settings attending to those in the birthing or dying process. Her NDEs motivated a life of spiritual training within the wisdom traditions to prepare for what she was divinely shown, which she believes is now imminent and of great importance to each and every human soul. She is now an author, speaker, and teacher of meditative disciplines.

As a teenager, Marta walked into the furthest depths of the pristine Northern Canadian Rockies. Her wilderness immersion, lasting over a year, miraculously survived near- death experiences, and was given a soul view of the evolutionary transition humanity is going through in these times. Her book shares how her NDEs parallel ancient prophecies and are also congruent with Earth changes unfolding now. The wilderness immersion set a firm spiritual direction to train in the wisdom traditions and to prepare for the grand planetary and spiritual shift she had glimpsed in near-death. She recently closed the chapter on her lifes career as an RN in the birthing and dying arenas of service. As a youthful elder she is an author, speaker, and teacher of meditative disciplines.